The Truth Behind the Mysterious Creatures in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'

Luckily for American Horror Story fans, Season 10 begins a new creative and terrifying era of the anthology horror series with AHS: Double Feature . Part one of the double feature, Red Tide, takes place in Provincetown, Mass., and follows writer Henry and his family as he finally finds the inspiration he needs to finish writing his television show.

Unfortunately, the inspiration comes in the form of a little black pill that gives him an unnatural craving for human blood. Throughout the town and the series, we also see vampire-like creatures attacking innocent people, so it seems like the main terror of AHS: Double Feature is vampires — but that may not be the case.

The characters in ‘AHS: Double Feature’ could be considered vampires.

There are a lot of different definitions and depictions of vampires in films, television, and literature, so it’s hard to say what is or is not a vampire. The most basic definition of a vampire is a creature that survives by feeding on the “vital essence” of the living. Typically, that essence is blood, although it can be anything.

For instance, in What We Do in the Shadows, Mark Proksch plays an “energy vampire” who feeds on the energy of others, typically by being boring or frustrating. In Season 10 of American Horror Story, Evan Peters’ character explains that they crave human blood because they’re feeding on that person’s lived experiences for inspiration. So they are quite literally draining people of their vital essences — their blood and their souls.

