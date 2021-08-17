'What We Do in the Shadows' Takes Improv to a Whole New Level

When you have a comedy show that's also a mockumentary, there are fans who question whether or not everything is scripted. Shows like What We Do in the Shadows seem like they could include improv. In most cases, the actors involved in these shows have experience in improv comedy and know their way around throwing in lines that aren't part of the script.

So is that the case with What We Do in the Shadows? The FX series is part of the franchise that includes the mockumentary movie of the same name. It follows centuries-old vampires living in the modern world.

Obviously, tons of hilarity ensues as their old ways clash with modern technology and customs. And because the dialogue is so on point, some fans feel part of it has to be improvised.