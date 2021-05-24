Taika Waititi Parted Ways With His Wife, Chelsea Winstanley, a While Ago

Paparazzi have spotted Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, "Phoenix" crooner Rita Ora, and Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson enjoying a drink on a Sydney balcony on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and the internet has never felt this fascinated.

As the new photos suggest, Taika and Rita — who started dating earlier this year — might be looking for a new addition to their partnership. So, what's going on? Are they now a throuple? What happened to Taika and his wife?