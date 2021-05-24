Taika Waititi Parted Ways With His Wife, Chelsea Winstanley, a While Ago

Taika Waititi Parted Ways With His Wife, Chelsea Winstanley, a While AgoBy Leila Kozma
May. 24 2021, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Paparazzi have spotted Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, "Phoenix" crooner Rita Ora, and Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson enjoying a drink on a Sydney balcony on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and the internet has never felt this fascinated.
As the new photos suggest, Taika and Rita — who started dating earlier this year — might be looking for a new addition to their partnership. So, what's going on? Are they now a throuple? What happened to Taika and his wife?
Taika Waititi likely split up with his wife, Chelsea Winstanley, some time ago.
Rumors about Taika's breakup with his wife, Chelsea, started to emerge in the spring of 2020. The New Zealand–born power couple walked the red carpet for their film Jojo Rabbit separately, which immediately tipped off fans.
But some believe that trouble started brewing between the duo much earlier. According to Page Six, there's a chance that Taika and his wife broke up several years ago, but they kept the developments a secret.
A successful producer, director, and writer, Chelsea worked on films like the comedy-horror movie What We Do in the Shadows and documentaries like Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen in the past.
Taika was photographed on several occasions with Polly Stoker, his assistant on Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok, in the spring of 2020.
On March 10, 2020, they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game. It's understood that they were also seated together at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held on Feb. 2, 2020, and the 92nd Academy Awards held on Feb. 9, 2020.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora started dating in early 2021.
Taika and Rita became a couple in March 2021, The Sun first reported.
"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low-key," an insider told the outlet. "However, all their friends know about the relationship — they're really into each other."
The stars stepped out in public a few times, and they even made an appearance at the red-carpet premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under held at the Sydney Opera House on April 30, 2021.
Taika and Rita were also seen at the Big Poppa's bar, a trendy joint on Sydney's famous Oxford Street, and the Chiswick Restaurant, a fashionable venue located in Woollahra. Some believe that Taika and Rita have already moved in together.
Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson are currently working on 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'
The Los Angeles–born actress plays Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika serves as the director. Filming began in Sydney in January 2021. It's understood that they are scheduled to wrap at the end of May 2021.
"We've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel," Taika told Weekend Today host Richard Wilkins in the first days of May 2021. "It might be the best Marvel film ever!"
It's uncertain what the future might hold for Tessa, Rita, and Taika at this stage.
Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.