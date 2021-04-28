This Marvel MCU Characters as Birds Twitter Thread Is Shockingly Accurate

There are tons of different ways people pay homage to the works of art that they love. Some folks get tattoos. Others write fan-fiction that is borderline creepy and weird. Some people write songs, and others make passionate pleas on various social media networks about how much their favorite artist of movie/book/comic/cartoon/series/etc. doesn't get enough love from fans.

Then there are people like Dr. Alex Evans, an animal flight researcher who is interested in, according to his Twitter profile, all things "birds, bees, and boardgames." He's also said that "bird crests are my jam and Twitter is the toast I slather on it." He also, like many, seems to have an affinity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is, of course, a worldwide phenomenon.

Source: Getty

Every time a new movie is released, folks get all in a tizzy and make bank at the box office, even if they're considered "generic" or "underwhelming" films like Avengers: Age of Ultron or Captain Marvel. Folks' fondness for the MCU and the characters within it haven't seemed to have died down, although many believe that Endgame may very well be the last time we see such a massive confluence of different starts in a single Marvel movie.

That hasn't stopped spin-off properties and shows from launching, along with increasingly obscure fan-appreciation posts for said MCU stars. But Dr. Alex Evans' decision to post photos of said superheroes along with their aviary counterparts definitely rules the roost.

Scarlet Witch. (Likeness score: 2 out of 5 feathers.) A thread of MCU characters as birds.



Scarlet Witch / Red crested finch (📸 Dario sanches) pic.twitter.com/m8EWmy2mCp — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Here we see Wanda Maximoff compared to the Red Crested Finch, which is commonly found in Argentina, Bolivia, and Brazil.

Hulk / Kakapo (📸 Stephen Belcher) pic.twitter.com/aCExZoZjZ9 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 If you wanted to cast the big green machine in future Marvel projects as a bird, then you're going to want to go with the Kakapo. It's known as an "owl parrot" and is endemic to New Zealand; they can live up to 80 years old.

Groot / African scops owl (📸 Leo Tukker) pic.twitter.com/C1K0NHKN0r — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Vin Diesel's a tree in the MCU and it looks like his perfect counterpart would be the African Scops Owl which is from sub-sahara Africa.

Spider-man / Crimson rosella (📸 M Odey) pic.twitter.com/E1l7IyIVnT — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Everyone's favorite web slinger's bird counterpart is actually endemic to Australia, but it's been introduced to New Zealand and parts of Norfolk Island. You know, in case you're such a die-hard Spiderman fan you're planning on bird-watching to capture a photo of this thing yourself.

Doctor Strange / Lady Ross's turaco (📸 Joseph Wallace) pic.twitter.com/YyNOFDPHKU — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 The Sorcerer Supreme himself may have met his feathered match with Lady Ross's Turaco. This bluish-purple bird is mostly found in the woodlands of Central and Southern Africa.

Yondu / Southern cassowary (📸 Ray Wise) pic.twitter.com/t87kOnwzV7 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 There's really no other comparison that's going to come close to the excellence that is the likeness between Yondu as a Cassowary. These Australian birds are basically modern day velociraptors. They're incredibly ornery, have crazy sharp talons, are highly intelligent, and absolutely vicious. Plus, the large frill on Yondu's head? It's just too good.

Loki / Horned lark (📸 Axel Hildebrand) pic.twitter.com/eozJuiO7fe — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 The god of mischief may be elusive, but his feathered friend is not. The horned lark can be found all over the Northern Hemisphere.

Star Lord / Greater coucal (📸 u/himputhena) pic.twitter.com/tdhxZfDIWs — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 While the color schemes really match up, it's hard to award a higher likeness score to this bird, just because I find it highly unlikely that the Great Goucal is a huge fan of David Hasselhoff.

Thor / Grey parrot (📸 Unknown) pic.twitter.com/i7sEexdUVd — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Thor's definitely emerged as a hilarious addition to the Avengers squad, and there is something inherently silly about the Grey Parrot, however, I'm not getting god of thunder vibes from this bird.

Killmonger / European starling (📸 Unknown) pic.twitter.com/XkTrFtR9W1 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 The puffed out chest and specks of yellow definitely mimic Killmonger's scar-branded body. This little guy has a lifespan of 15 years and 3 months. And no, I'm not talking about Michael B. Jordan, I'm talking about this bird.

Black Widow / Black woodpecker (📸 Seppo Miettinen) pic.twitter.com/bZL6svTmwU — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 A point needs to be awarded for the way that the Black Woodpecker is posing almost identically to Scarlett Johansson's character in these two photos. Endemic to the northern palearctic this bird does not migrate, in case you were wondering about its winter travel plans.

Captain America / Cuban trogon (📸 Alex Antal) pic.twitter.com/an4FeaRgp0 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 The only thing that the Cuban Trogon's missing is a shield. Otherwise it's got red, white, and blue written all over it. I wonder if it has a bird friend it lost during World War 2 that ended up getting brainwashed by Soviets.

Captain Marvel / Scarlet macaw (📸 Tom Spine) pic.twitter.com/neXe7FWScJ — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Come on, the only thing that Captain Marvel has in common with the Scarlet Macaw, in this photo at least is the frill that pops up from the top of its head.

Rocket / Brown shrike (📸 Sandip Das) pic.twitter.com/hPsQnPMLdk — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 While it's weird to compare one animal to another, you have to give it up for just how well the colors match up between Rocket and the Sandip Das.

Winter Soldier / American kestrel with prosthesis (📸 AP) pic.twitter.com/SAyqtJlTpK — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 This American Kestrel not only has the same smokey-eyed look as Bucky Barnes, but is also rocking a prosthetic arm, like the Winter Soldier himself.

Falcon / Pacific parrotlet (📸 Eric Gutierrez) pic.twitter.com/DKfBxPBUKi — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Come on, it's not even a falcon. They just got a Pacific parrotlet with red-tinted goggles. Lazy.

Grandmaster / Blue tit (📸 Ted Smith) pic.twitter.com/uQHi2vCVS9 — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 They both have the same attentive stare, but the color schemes are way off. I will say that the Blue Tit does seem very Goldblum-esque if that makes any sense.

Wasp / Secretary bird (📸 Brian Lilly) pic.twitter.com/txv2TANS6B — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 All right, the Secretary Bird and Wasp's character have a ridiculous likeness and I think it all has to do with the photography, but if you look at other photos of this African winged beauty, then you'll see that it's basically the MCU character IRL.

Red Skull / Magellanic woodpecker (📸 Jono Dashper) pic.twitter.com/3lw8jvh36s — Dr Alex Evans (@alexevans91) April 26, 2021 Red Skull and the Magellanic woodpecker both share sanguine countenances of doom. They also look like they're about to be condemned to guard a soul stone for the rest of eternity.