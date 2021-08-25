'American Horror Story' Switches Format With Season 10

Unfortunately, there's no official word on a connection between American Horror Stories and Season 10 of AHS. That hasn't stopped the fandom from wondering, however. Even before the Season 10 theme was announced, fans flocked to Reddit to ask what, if any, connection exists between the two shows.

American Horror Stories is partly connected to the original AHS through three episodes that involve the infamous Murder House. which, as all superfans know, is the setting of AHS's inaugural season. But any more concrete connection between the AHS off-shoot and AHS Season 10 remains to be seen.

It's possible, however, that elements of the newer anthology could be used as Easter eggs in Season 10 of AHS. Some speculate that Episode 6 of American Horror Stories titled "Feral" could be tied to AHS Season 10.

The episode shows feral people living in the forest, similar to a shot in the trailer for AHS Season 10.