Dystopia Is Always Just Around the Bend in 'The Twilight Zone,' 'Black Mirror,' and 'American Horror Stories'

While The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror lean more towards science fiction, American Horror Stories is definitely more of a fright-fest. Yet, all three render twisted interpretations of the cultural atmospheres that define the times — and create dystopias that shake us.

In every era, there are new representations of dystopia that reflect their time. In the 1960s and '80s, we had The Twilight Zone . Today, we have American Horror Stories . And in between, Black Mirror took over the dystopian stage.

Now, television shows are creating their own versions of dystopias that engage with and critique the world around us.

Dystopia has maintained an unwavering presence in popular media since 1800s literature. Earlier works such as E.M. Forster’s The Machine Stops and H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine created dystopias through “engagement with real-world social and political issues and… critique of the societies on which they focus,'' according to author Keith Booker .

1959 – 1964: ‘The Twilight Zone’

When we think back to the 60s, we think about free love and hippies, Beatlemania, and Barbie dolls and pin-up models promoting unrealistic standards of beauty. But, the '60s also housed the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, and the assassination of JFK, so it wasn’t all love beads and lava lamps.

At the beginning of every Twilight Zone episode, Rod Serling warns, “You're traveling through another dimension… A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination…” But imagination took the writers of The Twilight Zone into some very spooky places — places that shined a light on the status quo. Each imaginative journey conveyed a 1960s fascination — whether it be Barbie Dolls or Free Love — gone too far.

The Twilight Zone, like its literary predecessors, critiques society’s obsession with beauty in its very famous episode, “Eye of the Beholder,” in which a conventionally beautiful woman lives in a world where people look like pig-monsters, yet she yearns to look like them to appear “normal.” She’s sent away to live with people of her “own kind.” This is a clear dystopian consequence of the outer-beauty-obsessed society that defined the 1960s along with the racial segregation that was at the forefront of the civil rights movement.

Another famous episode, “Time Enough at Last” chronicles Henry Bemis, who just wants to read books without interruption. When a nuclear bomb destroys the earth, he finally has the time to read unencumbered… until his glasses break. In the midst of war, nuclear weapons were a real threat.

