The Ex-Officers in the George Floyd Case Will Be Tried Together This August

According to NBC , all four ex-officers were initially meant to be tried together in November 2020, but on Jan. 11, 2021, the ruling changed so that Chauvin would be tried separately. The three other former police officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, are scheduled to be tried together in August.

This ruling surprised prosecutors, and Attorney General Keith Ellison stated dissent. "We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision to sever three of the defendants from the other and its ruling on the timing of the trials," he said.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.