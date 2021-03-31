The Ex-Officers in the George Floyd Case Will Be Tried Together This August

The Ex-Officers in the George Floyd Case Will Be Tried Together This AugustBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 31 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 was the spark that ignited worldwide protests against systemic racism. Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide, is now being investigated through the murder trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin. While Chauvin was the only person who put his knee on Floyd's neck, there were three other officers involved in Floyd's case. Here's where they are now.
The three other officers will be facing their own trial in August 2021.
According to NBC, all four ex-officers were initially meant to be tried together in November 2020, but on Jan. 11, 2021, the ruling changed so that Chauvin would be tried separately. The three other former police officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, are scheduled to be tried together in August.
This ruling surprised prosecutors, and Attorney General Keith Ellison stated dissent. "We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision to sever three of the defendants from the other and its ruling on the timing of the trials," he said.
Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Initially, Lane, Kueng, and Thao were not charged at all, but CNN reports they have since been charged with "aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter." All three ex-officers were taken into custody on June 3, 2020, and held on $1-million bails.
The charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter are punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers the day after Floyd's murder and said they were complicit in his death following public outcry for their firing and conviction.
Rest in Power George Floyd! pic.twitter.com/oPW65ARJJK— Jay Fakhuri (@jayfakhuri) March 31, 2021
Derek Chauvin's trial began March 29, 2021, and George Floyd's relatives anticipate justice.
On NBC's Today Show on Monday, March 27, 2021, Floyd's brother, Philonise, said that the family is "feeling good." "We know that this case, to us, is a slam dunk, because we know the video is the proof," he said. "That's all you need. The guy was kneeling on my brother's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a guy who was sworn in to protect. He killed my brother in broad daylight."
Chauvin's defense is expected to claim that the use of hard drugs such as fentanyl had a hand in Floyd's death, but civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump pushes back. "They're going to try to assassinate his character — the fact that they found trace amount of drugs in his system is just a distraction," he said. "The thing that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force."
FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020
March 27, 2021 marked the official start date for the trial. If he's found guilty of all the charges, and faces the maximum penalty for them, Chauvin could spend up to 50 years in prison. His fellow ex-officers might face fewer years in prison, but concerned citizens around the nation are hoping that justice will ultimately triumph.