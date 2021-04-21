Is Derek Chauvin Going to Appeal? He May, but Odds Aren't in His Favor

90 percent of all appeals are usually rejected or denied across the United States. Given the fact that Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional felony murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder, and second-degree manslaughter, it's highly likely that his attorneys will attempt to appeal the decision.

However, there's much to consider with the case. The first and most glaring one is optics. George Floyd's autopsy report clearly delineates that his death was ruled as a homicide. That, coupled with the difficult-to-watch video footage of Chauvin's treatment of Floyd captured by Darnella Frazier and the fact that it was one of the most widely publicized instances of law enforcement's handling of a suspect in custody and one of the biggest news stories of 2020, doesn't help Chauvin's hopes for an appeal.