Derek Chauvin's Trial Will Likely Go on for Weeks Before a Verdict

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for his role in the death of George Floyd has been a focal point of mass attention both in the U.S. and abroad since proceedings began on March 29, 2021. From the moment the court first gathered, testimony has been earmarked by emotionally powerful, moving, and often hard-to-watch sentiments and videos of Floyd's tragic death in 2020.

For many, this constant reminder of the emotionally scarring events that transpired on May 25, 2020, has been a lot to cope with, and leaves the question of when it will all be over. So, when exactly is Chauvin's trial supposed to end? Here are the known details of his case and how it is currently developing in court.

Considering everything surrounding a legal case is speculative until a verdict is reached, even the originally quoted span of around a month in court may turn out to be longer depending on how jurors and the judge act based on the evidence provided.

When the trial began, it was speculated almost immediately that the proceedings would last at least a month. Chauvin's defense team is pushing back against prosecutors and focusing heavily on Floyd's prior drug use as a way to deflect from the damning testimony delivered by even the former officer's colleagues.

The courtroom situation for Chauvin's trial is unique compared to past high-profile cases.

Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, Chauvin's case is being conducted differently than high-profile trials in the past. The amount of people allowed within the courtroom is severely limited to only the most necessary individuals, and the jury hasn't even been shown once. There are currently 14 jurors serving on the case, and both the prosecution and defense have already cycled through dozens of witnesses.

With the entirety of the case being live-streamed online, intrigued parties from across the globe can tune in to the legal proceedings on YouTube. It is still unclear whether Chauvin will take the stand in his own trial and attempt to defend himself, but the Constitution provides him immunity from doing so. The Fifth Amendment states that no citizen will be forced to self-incriminate, and Chauvin taking the stand could be construed as just that.