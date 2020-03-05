We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories' Is a Reboot From the '80s for Apple TV

Those who love The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror will definitely want to pay attention to Apple TV's newest offering. Sci-fi fans and devoted admirers of the work of Steven Spielberg will be excited to learn that Amazing Stories is launching on the streaming platform on March 6. The anthology series centers around five stories (one for each episode) that include favorite sci-fi elements, like time travel.

With a reported budget of $5 million per episode, the theatrics in Amazing Stories might break new ground for TV.  

Confirmed stars in the series include Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti (from Netflix's You and The Haunting of Hill House), Ed Burns, Sasha Alexander, Kerry Bishe, and Austin Stowell. 