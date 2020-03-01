Is Steven Spielberg's Daughter Adopted? Mikaela Is Part of a Blended Family

Is Steven Spielberg's Daughter Adopted? Mikaela Is Part of a Blended FamilyBy Michelle Stein
Steven Spielberg is one of the biggest names in the filmmaking industry. Between the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises, E.T., Jaws, and more, pretty much everyone is aware of his professional successes as a director, producer, and screenwriter. However, what plenty of fans might not know much about is his personal life.
Did you know that between Steven and his wife Kate Capshaw, they have a combined seven adult children? It's true! Considering how much Mikaela Spielberg has been in the news in recent months, fans are likely wondering: Is Steven's daughter adopted?
Steven and Kate have seven children between them.
The famous couple's large, blended family is a bit confusing — so allow me to break it down. Kate has two children from her previous marriage, Jessica, 43, and Theo, 31. (Kate had adopted Theo before marrying Steven, and then Steven adopted him too.) Steven also has a son, Max, 34, from his previous marriage.
Additionally, Steven and Kate have three biological children together: A son, Sawyer, 27, and two daughters, Sasha, 29, and Destry, 23. They also share another daughter, Mikaela, 23.
Is Steven's daughter Mikaela adopted?
Yes, Mikaela was adopted in 1996 by Steven and Kate.
During a February interview with The Sun, she opened up about the close bond she's formed with her parents. "I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I've had my fights and struggles with them, but it's only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe," she told the publication. "They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply."
Mikaela recently announced her aspirations to be a porn star.
During that same interview with The Sun, Mikaela revealed she is pursuing a career in adult entertainment. She has reportedly applied become a registered adult entertainment worker, but is restricting her work to solo productions only.
"I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," she told the outlet. "And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying to my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."
Mikaela was arrested for domestic violence at the end of February.
On Feb. 29, Mikaela was arrested and charged with domestic violence at approximately 6:30 a.m. — and she taken to the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, People reported. An official with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee told the publication that her bond had already been posted. However, she wouldn't be released until after a 12-hour hold period, which is routine for domestic violence arrests.
Mikaela's fiancé Chuck Pankow, 47, confirmed her arrest with Fox News, telling the outlet that the incident was "a misunderstanding."
"No one is hurt," Chuck added.
