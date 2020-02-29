We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
untitled-design-5-1582941022462.png
Source: Getty Images

Everything We Know About the Adorable Justice Smith From ‘All the Bright Places’

By

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already watched the recent Netflix YA romance drama All the Bright Places, and have to know more about the young man who stars as Finch. Because, same.

It just started streaming hours ago, and we’re already here with the facts.

gettyimages-1208516892-1582941886828.jpg
Source: Getty Images