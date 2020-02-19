We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Steven Spielberg's Daughter Goes Public With Pursuit of Career in Adult Entertainment

When it comes to iconic film directors who have changed the Hollywood entertainment landscape, you can't really leave Steven Spielberg's name out of the conversation. From Jurassic Park, to Schindler's List, Jaws, Catch Me if You Can, the Indiana Jones series, Goonies, Gremlins, Poltergeist... the list goes on and on.

Being the child of such a recognizable and successful person can make it hard to carve out a career of your own, and Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela George, says she's done just that.

The 23-year-old says that after years of struggling with alcoholism and depression she's found comfort and solace in pursuing adult entertainment. In an interview with The Sun, the young woman said that she's ventured into producing her own adult films. After breaking the news to her famous father and his wife, Kate Capshaw, she says that they were "not upset."