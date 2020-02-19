Steven Spielberg's Daughter Goes Public With Pursuit of Career in Adult Entertainment

When it comes to iconic film directors who have changed the Hollywood entertainment landscape, you can't really leave Steven Spielberg's name out of the conversation. From Jurassic Park, to Schindler's List, Jaws, Catch Me if You Can, the Indiana Jones series, Goonies, Gremlins, Poltergeist... the list goes on and on.

Being the child of such a recognizable and successful person can make it hard to carve out a career of your own, and Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela George, says she's done just that.