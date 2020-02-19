What Happened to Crystal on 'Roseanne'? The Character Was MIA for a Big Moment

When the hit ‘90s sitcom Roseanne returned to ABC in 2018, most of the cast came back with it, including Natalie West, who played Roseanne’s close friend Crystal Anderson-Conner.

The actress had a prominent supporting role on the original show up until Season 6 when her contract was not renewed. Though she only appeared in two episodes of the revival, fans were delighted to see the kind-hearted character again after a lengthy hiatus. Here’s what Natalie has said about her abrupt departure 26 years ago.