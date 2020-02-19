We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-to-crystal-on-roseanne-1582138000043.jpg
Source: ABC

What Happened to Crystal on 'Roseanne'? The Character Was MIA for a Big Moment

By

When the hit ‘90s sitcom Roseanne returned to ABC in 2018, most of the cast came back with it, including Natalie West, who played Roseanne’s close friend Crystal Anderson-Conner

The actress had a prominent supporting role on the original show up until Season 6 when her contract was not renewed. Though she only appeared in two episodes of the revival, fans were delighted to see the kind-hearted character again after a lengthy hiatus. Here’s what Natalie has said about her abrupt departure 26 years ago. 

What happened to Crystal on 'Roseanne'?

It’s a question Natalie doesn’t even know the answer to, though she has a few theories. "I don't know why [they cut my role] but I know it was nothing personal," the 64-year-old told the Chicago Tribune in an interview published a couple of years ago. 