Becky's Baby Daddy Was Deported on 'The Conners' Last Season — Will He Be Back?

When the first season of The Conners ended in January, the fate of Becky’s baby daddy, Emilio, hung in the balance. Even though fans only got to know the character over the course of three episodes, the speech he gave to Becky in the park after they bought a stroller for their unborn child made his unexpected departure all the more heartbreaking.

What happened to Emilio on The Conners? In the Season 1 finale, Emilio — who’s an undocumented immigrant from Mexico — leaves a message for Becky telling her that he’s been captured in an ICE raid at the restaurant they both work at.

Source: ABC

"[They’re] taking me to Texas and then turning me over to authorities in Juárez," he says. "I will find a way back to you and our baby…" Based on a sneak peek from the Season 2 premiere, it looks like Emilio is still out of the country. In the clip, Becky has just given birth to a daughter and is surrounded by her siblings, Darlene and D.J., as well as Jackie.

The blonde beauty, who looks somewhat somber, reveals that she plans to name the baby girl Beverly Rose after her grandmother and mother — which doesn’t sit well with Jackie. "Becky, I want you to know that I will always love this baby but I consider it a personal attack and a negation of my entire childhood of pain that you have named this precious angel after the vessel of evil that is my mother," everybody’s favorite aunt declares. Fair point.

Source: ABC

Emilio and Becky shared a sweet kiss before he got deported. Though Becky initially planned to raise the baby on her own, she begins to see a future with Emilio when he responds positively to the pregnancy. "Listen, I’m sorry it took me so long to give you a chance," Becky tells him before he’s taken into custody.

"You’re a good guy, Emilio. And I’m a good person, too, I just never imagined my life would be like this. Sitting and eating in the park with the father of my child who I barely know." His response ushers in a new type of relationship for the duo. "That is funny because this is what I dreamed my life would be like," he says. "Sitting in a park, getting to know a strong and beautiful woman like you who’s about to have my baby." Naturally, the two seal this touching moment with a kiss.

Source: ABC

Season 2 of The Conners will highlight Becky’s struggle as a single mom. Earlier this month, showrunner Bruce Helford confirmed that Becky and Emilio’s daughter is born prematurely while he's still in Mexico.

"Becky is already worried about her capabilities as a mom, and the [premature birth] triggers all kinds of guilt, because she was drinking when she first got pregnant — when she didn’t know she was pregnant," he explained to TVLine. Actress Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky, added in an interview with Parade that without financial assistance from Emilio, the new parent is just trying to stay afloat.