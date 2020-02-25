This 'Shameless' Star Is Joining 'The Conners' Cast as Ed Jr.

The Roseanne spinoff The Conners was finally confirmed for a second season — and with that second season comes new characters.

Actor Noel Fisher was just added to the cast as Ed Jr., the estranged half-brother of Dan Conner. The pair don't have a relationship (not yet at least), but after years of Dan knowing about his father's other children, he finally meets them.

But this isn't a happy family reunion for the Conner brothers this season.