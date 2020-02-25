We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This 'Shameless' Star Is Joining 'The Conners' Cast as Ed Jr.

The Roseanne spinoff The Conners was finally confirmed for a second season — and with that second season comes new characters.

Actor Noel Fisher was just added to the cast as Ed Jr., the estranged half-brother of Dan Conner. The pair don't have a relationship (not yet at least), but after years of Dan knowing about his father's other children, he finally meets them.

But this isn't a happy family reunion for the Conner brothers this season.

Ed Jr. is Dan's estranged younger half-brother.

It's no secret that Dan's relationship with his father was basically non-existent, but that doesn't mean Dan was able to easily process his father's death when he found out about it in the newspaper's obituary section.

But he doesn't have long to process his long-forgotten father, because he's called to do some drywall work on a house. And, surprise — it's his father's old house.