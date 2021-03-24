What Is the Fate of 'The Conners' Now? The Show Has Been in Limbo for Some Time

What Is the Fate of 'The Conners' Now? The Show Has Been in Limbo for Some TimeBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Mar. 24 2021, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Despite the scandal around Rosanne Barr's popular show Roseanne, long-time ABC viewers cannot get enough of the family that launched Rosanne's career. Once the show's star was kicked off the air for her racist tweets in May 2018, ABC bounced back with yet another spin-off called The Conners.
While there were doubts about the tenacity of The Conners, the show has held strong for three seasons so far. The show was renewed for a third season in May 2020, but with Season 3 approaching its end, fans are worried that the show hasn't been picked up for Season 4. Is The Conners canceled?
Is 'The Conners' canceled?
So far, the answer is unclear. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many television shows and films have been delayed in filming, thus also pushing back their release dates and season premiere confirmations. The Conners said they would work around the pandemic by tackling a COVID-related storyline during Season 3.
However, ABC has not officially announced the cancellation or renewal of the show, leaving fans to wonder what will happen.
'The Conners' Season 3 had a dip in ratings that made fans question the show's renewal.
According to TV Series Finale, ratings of The Connors Season 3 average a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.82 million viewers. This is down a reported 38 percent in demographics and 34 percent in viewership.
Such a significant dip in both is enough to worry fans, but TV Series Finale also points out that The Connors is ABC's highest-rated comedy to date, meaning it's truly a toss-up whether or not the show will be canceled.
Season 3 of 'The Conners' added some new faces to keep the show fresh.
So far in Season 3, there have been quite a few guest stars to help move the plot along and keep things interesting. Among them is actress Alexandra Billings as the new supervisor at Wellman Plastics named Robin. Wellman Plastics is a staple of the show and has been at least one main character's place of work since the original Roseanne aired.
Additional guest stars include former Disney Channel zombie Milo Manheim as Harris' boyfriend Josh, and Nat Faxon as Neville, Louise's brother who is a veterinarian and a love interest for Jackie. Evelina Fernandez also reprises her role as Wellman Plastics co-worker Juanita, a role she also played on the first season of Rosanne. We love a good throwback!
While the future of The Conners is uncertain, it's clear that the show is doing its best to remain both relatable and new in its third season. Recently following the death of longtime The Conners and Roseanne crew member Terrel Richmond, showrunners revealed the Season 3 finale would be dedicated to his legacy. Terrel worked for ABC for nearly three decades.
Thankfully, Season 3 of The Connors has its finale April 7, 2021, and there's plenty of time to catch up on past seasons on ABC.com, Hulu, or YouTube TV. Don't forget to tune in to all-new episodes on ABC Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.!