What Is the Fate of 'The Conners' Now? The Show Has Been in Limbo for Some Time

According to TV Series Finale, ratings of The Connors Season 3 average a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.82 million viewers. This is down a reported 38 percent in demographics and 34 percent in viewership.

Such a significant dip in both is enough to worry fans, but TV Series Finale also points out that The Connors is ABC's highest-rated comedy to date, meaning it's truly a toss-up whether or not the show will be canceled.