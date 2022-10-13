A Familiar Child Star Grows up to Appear on 'The Conners'

Before playing Caleb, a 17-year-old (although Ethan is now 23-years-old), Ethan grew up playing Carl Gallagher in Shameless. In 2011, Ethan took on the role as the second-youngest Gallagher child when he was just 12-years-old. Carl had some “psychopathic tendencies” to say the least, but as he gets older, he eventually goes to military school and becomes a police officer. Ethan has clearly had some experience playing a troubled teen, so his The Conners casting is all too perfect.

