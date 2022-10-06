John Goodman Is in the Best Shape of His Life but Has His Health Always Been a Priority?
One of the main reasons why The Conners is such a joy to watch is because Dan Conner, played by the absolutely delightful John Goodman, is such a lovable but flawed TV dad.
What endeared so many viewers to Roseanne was the fact that they very easily saw themselves in this hard working family who despite their struggles, always managed to support each other.
Dan Conner was a happy medium in a time when we were either saddled with dads like Married with Children's Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) who hated their families, or practically perfect fathers like Dr. Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) in Growing Pains. John Goodman really made that role, and continued to do incredible things in his career despite the occasional health-related speed bump along the way. How is John Goodman's health now? Let's get into it.
What health issues has John Goodman struggled with?
In a rather tense interview with The Guardian in October 2012, John Goodman briefly touched on his alcoholism. John shared that in 2007, he finally decided it was time to get sober so he checked into a rehab center.
"It was getting to be too much," he told the outlet. "It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."
The first step in Alcoholics Anonymous says, "We admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable." John revealed that his life had in fact become unmanageable and his drinking was beginning to take a toll on his work. Specifically, his memory, temperament, and depression were on a wild roller coaster ride.
Three years later John would speak with The Guardian again in what appeared to be a slightly more relaxed interview. This time he opened up a bit more about some things that he didn't want to get into previously.
In 1985, John was in a production of Big River on Broadway when he suffered his first panic attack. This would go on for an entire week, right before stepping on stage. While that never happened again, John never forgot about it.
At some point in his life, John was diagnosed with depression. In his words it's a "chemical thing, a brain thing," which presents itself as a "general dissatisfaction with everything." When John is in the throes of a depressive state he doesn't "want to do anything, nothing seems right." To prevent these episodes, John exercises which is partially how he lost 200 pounds. It looks like everything's coming up John Goodman.
John Goodman has also been very open about his weight loss.
John decided to take control of his weight in 2007, and since then has lost over 200 pounds.
"It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next,” John told People magazine in 2010. “I wanted to live life better."
And he did just that.
In 2017, he shared more details about the weight loss, telling ABC, "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits. This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore."
And he's looking better than ever today! Watch John on The Conners Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.