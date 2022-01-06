We Really Miss Katey Sagal on 'The Conners'! When Is She Coming Back?

Becky (Lecy Goranson) is really gonna Becky things up, by falling for her college professor, which is obviously not ideal. Speaking of love, both Harris (Emma Kenney) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are sprinting into relationship problems of their own.

Perhaps EP Dave Caplan said it best: "The Conners have had a tough go for so long and now a lot of them have a chance to find happiness. But with the Conners, it’s never that easy." Honestly, that's kind of why we love them.