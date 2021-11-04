Becky Has Been on Quite the Journey on 'The Conners' — Here's What Happened to Her Baby

ABC's Roseanne reboot obviously didn't go as planned (if you know, you know), but the surprise gem out of the whole Roseanne Barr exit debacle was The Conners , which has now been on since 2018. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 percent, the network's last-second Plan B proved to be a winner. The spin-off sitcom features many original Roseanne cast members, as well as plenty of new faces.

From a shockingly fruitful one-night stand to battling alcoholism, Becky — co-owner of The Lunch Box comfort food restaurant — has seen it all. And yes, that one-night stand led to a pregnancy. So, what happened to her baby?

Among the old faces is Lecy Goranson, who reprised her role as the spunky Becky Conner . Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner's (John Goodman) daughter Becky has been through a whirlwind since Season 1 of The Conners.

What happened to Becky's baby on 'The Conners'?

In The Conners Season 1, Becky has a drunken one-night stand with her La Casita Bonita coworker Emilio Rodriguez (Rene Rosado), aka the busboy. Ending up pregnant, Becky ultimately decides to keep the baby — whom she names Beverly Rose, after her loudmouth late mother and grandmother — after almost having a lesbian couple adopt her.

Emilio, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, gets deported, though he eventually sneaks back to Lanford to be a part of his baby daughter's life. He hides at his tia's house in the U.S., fearful ICE will deport him once again.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Emilio wants to do what's right, Becky's the one stuck with a bulk of the responsibilities, as many single mothers are. Having previously battled problems with alcohol, she finds herself crawling back to her old crutch, or rather, addiction.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Stressed over finances as well as the million other hurdles that come along with new motherhood, Becky works back-to-back shifts at Wellman Plastics and attends community college. She's hardly able to spend quality time with her new daughter.

Life is passing her by, boiling up to an eventual relapse in Season 3. “When she was going through her original drinking problem on the show, she stopped [because] she was pregnant," showrunner Bruce Helford explained to TVLine.

Article continues below advertisement

"After the baby was born, she stopped nursing and could conceivably drink again [but she didn’t]. And we thought we may have done a little bit of a disservice making it look so easy that someone could stop cold turkey," he continued.

Because both Roseanne and The Conners aim to highlight real struggles of suburban life, especially for blue-collar families, nothing is sugarcoated. So the creators and writers had Becky fall off the wagon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

In a scene that's as mundane as it is depressing, Becky is shown sipping on a bottle of liquor, clearly sad and angry at herself. Her aunt, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), is left to care for baby Beverly when Becky passes out blackout drunk in her bed.

Article continues below advertisement

This is a turning point for Becky, as Jackie gives her loads of tough love, even slamming her niece against the fridge in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house and driving drunk.

With baby Beverly in mind, Becky agrees to go to rehab, as it's her last hope of becoming a good, stable, present mother. The family, including Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan, agree to take care of Beverly Rose and all of her finances while she's in recovery. According to Lecy Goranson, the feeling that she doesn't have the means or stability to be "a great mom” is “really at the core of her sorrow.”

Article continues below advertisement