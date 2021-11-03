Which ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cast Member Earns the Highest Salary?

After 23 successful seasons, it's safe to say that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is one of the best detective shows in existence. In October of 2021, the longest-running live-action series celebrated airing its 500th episode, and marked the milestone by bringing some familiar faces back to 1 PP.

Since the show began airing in 1999, fans of the crime procedural have tuned in weekly to watch the SVU detectives band together to solve New York City's most heinous crimes: sexually-based offenses.

But many viewers wonder about the actors behind these tough cops. Are they paid well for their work on the show? Here's what you need to know about the salaries of the SVU cast.