Detective Amaro Returns for the 500th Episode of 'SVU' — but Is He Staying for Good?

Detective Amaro’s exit from SVU in Season 16 was episodes in the making. Along with shooting an unarmed teenager in “ Amaro's One-Eighty ,” he was also involved in a fatal courtroom shootout with Johnny D., father of Liv's adopted son Noah . Although Amaro survived the shooting, he took the opportunity to move closer to his kids in California.

According to showrunner Warren Leight, Amaro’s exit was a tough but necessary decision in the writers' room. “We wanted to make sure that if it was time for Amaro to move on, he gets a hero’s exit, which is what we gave him,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2015.

But he didn’t rule out the possibility that Amaro could return to the series, which is why showrunners chose to not kill the character off.

He explained, “It was interesting to acknowledge the reality of the way his behavior — however well-intentioned and however he’s trying to turn it around — has painted himself into a corner.”

Warren also said that Danny Pino had already been wanting "to spread his wings a little" in terms of his acting career, having spent several years on Cold Case and The Shield before joining SVU. So the decision to have Amaro exit the show was a mutual one.

You can catch Amaro on the Oct. 21 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.