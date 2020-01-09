We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's Why Detective Nick Amaro Lasted Only Four Seasons with the 'SVU' Squad

The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit squad has seen a lot of turnover with its members over the years. One of the more memorable exits was that of Detective Nick Amaro, who came on in Season 13 following the unexpected departure of Christopher Meloni, who played Benson's longtime partner Elliot Stabler.

The 16th season of SVU ends with a literal bang — one that involves a courtroom gun fight. When a sex trafficker named Johnny D. (who also happens to be Olivia's adopted son Noah's biological father) attempts to escape during his trial, Amaro tries to stop him and gets caught in the crossfire of an ensuing gun battle.