Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Detective Katriona "Kit Kat" Azar Is Becoming a Fast 'SVU' Favorite

We first meet Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Season 21 premiere when the Vice detective helps SVU with an undercover sting operation that leads them to taking down Harvey Weinstein stand-in  Sir Tobias Moore. 

But since the successful takedown, Kat has been welcomed to the squad as SVU's new detective, working full time with Olivia Benson's team and effectively filling in the shoes of new ADA and former detective Sonny Carisi. 