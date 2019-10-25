Detective Katriona "Kit Kat" Azar Is Becoming a Fast 'SVU' Favorite

View this post on Instagram

In case you missed it, Officer Kat Tamin came in HOT last night, as a new addition to the squad room on @nbcsvu. #SVU #SVU21 • I have been sitting on this for months, and couldn’t be more excited to be part of such an iconic show for this historic season. This job follows one of the toughest stretches of my career. You never know what’s on the other side of the dark times, so push through the discomfort and you just may surprise yourself :)