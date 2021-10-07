Isabel Gillies, Who Played Kathy Stabler on 'SVU,' Has Responded to Intense Rage From Fans

In a Substack newsletter posted Oct. 5, 2021, Isabel Gillies responded to the Kathy Stabler rage she witnessed via social media. In it, she said "When I started working on Law & Order, social media didn’t exist. If fans liked what your character did, or didn’t do, you were kind of in the dark about it. Not so today." She then went on to describe some of the Tweets she saw, all directed towards Kathy Stabler.

kathy stabler really wanted to go back to nyc just to gaslight olivia i cannot breathe ten years and that woman still had her PRESSED

Shaken by this level of hatred, Isabel called Mariska Hargitay, who suggested she not take it personally and to take the higher road. The road ended up being the letter. Isabel begged the fans to "take it down a notch" and asked that people "T.H.I.N.K." Is it thoughtful, honest, interesting, necessary, or kind?

Isabel also seemed to compare what was happening to her to backlash White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki or Dr. Anthony Fauci have received.