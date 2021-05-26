Jen Psaki Is Prepping Her Staff to Step Into Some Bigger Roles Fairly Soon

Over the years that she has spent in the White House, Jen Psaki has been an integral member of both former President Obama's and now President Biden 's administrations. As the current press secretary, Jen knows exactly what it feels like to have the pressure put on and be the face that confronts reporters daily with the president's messages.

However, there have been some changes as of late that might spell out a massive shift in the president's press department. So, what happened to Jen, and how does it affect that aspect of Biden's administration going forward? Here's what we know.

What happened to Jen Psaki? She announced that she will leave her position in 2022.

If you weren't familiar with Jen Psaki a few months ago, odds are you are now, The press secretary has been one of the main faces of the Biden administration since the president took office in January 2021. However, her role in the administration is seemingly going to change come 2022 when she plans to depart her current role.

During a recent appearance on the podcast The Axe Files, Jen elaborated on her decision a bit more to host David Axelrod. "I think it's going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now," Jen said when David posed the question of how long she'd stay in the role. She then proceeded to give her reasoning for taking it on in the first place.

"I mean, when I talked to the inner circle of the Biden orbit about this, we talked about coming in and doing this job for a year, which was quite appealing to me for many reasons," she explained. "One: This is, what a moment in history — right — to be a part of. It's always true in the White House. But I think following Trump, especially if you can take the temperature down a little bit, that's a cool thing to be a part of."

