New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's Partner Is a CNN Correspondent

In May 2022, it was announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would be taking over for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Karine is no stranger to the Biden administration, as she has served as the principal deputy press secretary since January 2021, has filled in for Jen on multiple occasions, and was previously the chief of staff when President Joe Biden was campaigning.

Naturally, people are curious to learn more about her. So who is Karine's partner, and does she have any children? Keep reading to learn more about the new press secretary.