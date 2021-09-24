Fans Believe That Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Must Have Dated IRL

When Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) returned to New York City after a 10-year hiatus from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , he was well aware that he had unfinished business with his ex-partner, Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay ). Their long-awaited reunion took place in Season 22, shortly after Stabler’s wife Kathy was nearly blown to bits in a car explosion.

Kathy survived long enough to make it to the hospital, but she later went into cardiac arrest, leaving Elliot and their five children devastated. Now that Stabler is officially a widower, it’s likely that he and Olivia can explore their romantic relationship. And it’s about time.

Since the show premiered in 1999, the chemistry between Benson and Stabler has been undeniable. This leads many fans to wonder: Did Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni ever date in real life?