'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Made Mariska Hargitay a Millionaire

As it stands, Mariska is the highest-paid actress on Law & Order: SVU, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. According to reports , the actress earns anywhere from $500,000 to $540,00 per episode. With 22 episodes, her net pay per season is more than $11 million. And a glimpse at her resume proves that she earned it.

In 2005, Mariska won a Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a drama series. The following year, Mariska became the first cast member to win a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Additionally, Mariska has directed several episodes of SVU and is now an executive producer for the series.

Further, Mariska made a cameo in the 2005 video game, True Crime: New York City, where she voiced Lieutenant Deena Dixon, as well as in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood”, which later won a VMA for Video of the Year in 2015.

A lot has changed for Mariska since she rose to fame in the late '90s — especially her bank account. But how much do her co-stars make per episode?