Here's Everything We Know About 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

It’s been 10 long years since Christopher Meloni graced our screens as the hot-headed but dedicated detective Elliot Stabler and ever since his departure from the franchise, fans have been clamoring for his return. Now, after a too-long delay, Christopher is reclaiming his role as Stabler in an all new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime .

With eight spin-off shows, the Law & Order franchise shows no signs of slowing down and with this latest iteration, Dick Wolf is finally giving fans the moment they’ve been waiting for for years: the return of Elliot Stabler.

But exactly when is Law & Order: Organized Crime's release date and who, other than Christopher, is in the cast? Keep reading for everything you need to know about NBC's newest police drama.