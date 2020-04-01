Chris Meloni Is Coming Back to TV, but Why Did He Leave ‘Law and Order: SVU’?

In the Season 12 finale called “Smoked,” a girl named Jenna (Hayley McFarland) decided to avenge her mother’s murder. She went to the SVU office and shot the criminals in the cell where they were being held. Unfortunately, she also claimed the life of a fellow officer, eventually forcing Stabler to take matters into his own hands and make sure that Jenna could not hurt anyone else. Jenna does not survive the rest of the episode.