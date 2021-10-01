Chris Meloni Says the Contents of Stabler's Letter to Benson Will Blow Your Mind

Chris Meloni Says the Contents of Stabler's Letter to Benson Will Blow Your MindBy Pretty Honore
Sep. 30 2021, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler’s longstanding situationship came to an end when Stabler quit the force and left the country. But old flames were reignited when the duo was reunited in the Season 22 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Since the beginning, Benson and Stabler’s chemistry has been undeniable, and viewers have been impatiently awaiting the day that Bensler will finally become a thing. And it seems like they may finally get their wish in the three-hour Law & Order crossover event, which airs on Sept. 30.
Teasers for Episode 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime suggest that Elliot may finally find himself out of the friendzone after making the first move with a hand-written message in Season 22. But what did Stabler’s letter to Benson really say?
What did Stabler’s letter to Benson say?
Longtime viewers of Law & Order know that Elliot Stabler isn’t the best at using his words. When he was asked to honor Benson at her award ceremony with a speech, he opted to write it instead. Not long after the former partners reconnected, Stabler gave Benson this letter, insisting that she read it at her discretion.
Now, after an entire season of anticipation, fans will finally learn what Stabler wrote in his letter to Benson — and we have a few predictions. Keeping in mind that Stabler penned the speech when Kathy was still alive, we’re assuming that it wasn’t exactly a love letter. But it probably comes pretty close.
Ahead of the crossover premiere, Christopher Meloni told TV Line, “The letter is addressed this season and I think [fans are] going to set [their] heads on fire when it happens. I think there’s going to be a riot. You’re going to hear what’s in the letter. Maybe not the full and total [letter], but you’re going to get an earful.”
Mariska Hargitay has also dropped hints that Benson and Stabler’s relationship will come to a crossroads in Season 23. So, are Stabler and Benson going to finally get together?
Do Stabler and Benson finally get together in Season 23? Viewers hope so.
After two decades of non-sexual, sexual tension, it appears that Benson may get her groove back in the Law & Order crossover event. In the past, both Mariska and Chris have ignited rumors that they are dating in real life, but they confirmed that their relationship is strictly platonic. The same can’t be said for Stabler and Benson.
In a clip, Stabler sexily tells Olivia that he needs her and makes it abundantly clear that their professional relationship has turned a corner. But will Olivia and Elliot hook up anytime soon? Probably not.
In an interview with Today, Mariska said that Elliot has a lot of fences to mend before he and Olivia take things to the next level. "Right now after Stabler being gone for 10 years and the way that he left and the complexity of what’s happened and how he came back surprising me, we’re still finding our way,” Mariska shared.
The three-hour Law & Order crossover event airs Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.