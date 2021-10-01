Chris Meloni Says the Contents of Stabler's Letter to Benson Will Blow Your Mind

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler’s longstanding situationship came to an end when Stabler quit the force and left the country. But old flames were reignited when the duo was reunited in the Season 22 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Since the beginning, Benson and Stabler’s chemistry has been undeniable, and viewers have been impatiently awaiting the day that Bensler will finally become a thing. And it seems like they may finally get their wish in the three-hour Law & Order crossover event, which airs on Sept. 30.