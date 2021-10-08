Could Rollins and Carisi Be Endgame? The Hosts of 'That's Messed Up' Are Rooting for Rollisi (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have mixed feelings about the budding romance (or lack thereof) between Benson and Stabler . Showrunners have teased viewers with the idea that Bensler might actually become a thing for more than two decades. All the while, another love story was in the making.

Amanda Rollins made her SVU debut in the Season 13 premiere, and her co-star, former SVU Detective Sonny Carisi, joined the cast full-time the following year. Over the years, the chemistry between Rollins and Carisi has been undeniable, and the Season 22 finale gave Rollisi shippers reason to rejoice.

So, do Rollins and Carisi date now? That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast hosts Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk dished on that fateful kiss they shared in front of the courthouse in an exclusive chat with Distractify.

However, the Season 23 premiere of SVU confirmed that Rollins and Carisi are, in fact, dating. And we aren’t sure quite sure how to feel about it.

Despite being snubbed on several occasions, Carisi has had his sights set on Rollins for quite some time. Their ongoing game of cat and mouse led fans to wonder if showrunners were pulling another Bensler.

So, will Rollins and Carisi end up together? Kara and Liza think so.

Kara emphatically insisted that she’s simply “not horny for Carisi.” But plenty of SVU viewers are. Aside from the fact that Carisi and Rollins kind of look like they could be related, Kara said that Rollisi just might be a match made in heaven. “I want them together. I think that this is the consolation prize that [showrunners are] giving the viewers because they're never going to put Benson and Stabler together,” Kara told Distractify.

Liza, on the other hand, had the hots for Carisi long before he became ADA. Although she initially believed that Carisi deserved better, over time, she’s had a change of heart. The comedian told Distractify, “I want Carisi to have what he wants because he's such a good person. And he deserves the love that he wants. And he wants her.”

She insisted that her behavior may have been indicative of her past traumas — Rollins’ alcoholic father, drug-addicted sister, and abusive ex-coworker have all entered the chat— which made it hard for her to open up to Carisi.

“That's why she was like f--king random bartenders and making bad choices," Liza argued. "Because of her upbringing, and she didn't believe she deserved love. And I think now she loves herself and her kids, and he would be an amazing stepfather. I think they could have a very cute good life together.”

