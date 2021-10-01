Could Bensler’s Romance Be a Huge Mistake? ‘That’s Messed Up’ Hosts Kara and Liza Think So (EXCLUSIVE)

Liza and Kara are the dedicated detectives who have dissected dozens of Law & Order episodes on That’s Messed Up. And if anyone knows Olivia and Elliot — it’s these two… and Ice-T. Although many SVU shippers rejoiced when the former partners were reunited, neither Liza nor Kara believe that Stabler and Benson’s romance would be in their best interest.

“They're obviously both very attractive people,” Liza told Distractify. “Do we want a nice sexy sex scene to get us going through the winter? Sure. But I do I think Olivia Benson as a person deserves more — not a guy who has not been in therapy for decades and keeps making the same mistakes.”

A less optimistic Kara insisted that showrunners are only yanking our chains. Kara suggested that if things haven’t gotten hot and heavy between Elliot and Olivia in the last 23 years, it’s unlikely that it will happen now.

“I just don't think they're ever going to get together and I don't think I want to see it,” Kara affirmed. “What you think is gonna happen, what the fans are hoping for — I just don't think they're ever going to give it to you.”