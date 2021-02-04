Let's Be Honest: Do 'SVU's Rollisi Stand a Chance?

After 21 seasons, this might be changing. Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito) getting engaged is a welcome sign that things are changing for the SVU squad, who are notorious for being unable to hold down a relationship.

NBC's Law & Order: SVU is known for gruesome cases and twisted villains, but one thing the show admittedly doesn’t excel at is romance.

A recent episode seemed to suggest that “Rollisi” might finally be a reality, but while the passion between them is clear, will they be able to take the step past friendship? Will Rollins and Carisi get together ?

With Fin and Phoebe making it official, many fans are wondering whether there are any other couples on the horizon, namely the longtime will-they-or-won’t-they pair of Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

Will Rollins and Carisi get together in 'SVU'?

Viewers haven’t seen such a close relationship between two partners on Law & Order: SVU since Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni), though for better or worse, we all know that never went anywhere. However, since Carisi joined the squad, he and Rollins have developed a close relationship that audiences can’t help but root for.

The idea of Rollisi has been bubbling for a long time, and fans are ready for the two former partners to become more than just friends. Though it’s been frustrating to watch Rollins and Carisi continuously deny their feelings for each other, up until now there were a lot of reasons they hadn’t hooked up.

It probably wouldn’t have been a wise decision for Rollins and Carisi to have started a relationship back when they were partners on the force. Although it seems like a natural progression, it would have probably caused too much friction at the office.

Having the partners remain platonic also allowed for their relationship to develop into something really special. Over time Carisi became increasingly protective of Rollins and after her second pregnancy, she even named him as the godfather to her younger daughter.

But as they grew closer, there was always something standing in the way of romance, like Rollins’ baby daddy Declan Murphy (Donal Logue), who she had an on-again-off-again relationship with, or the handsome Sergeant Hasim (Ari'el Stachel), who Rollins went on a date with in Season 21.

Rollins and Carisi’s feelings for each other became very clear when Carisi announced he was leaving the force to become an ADA and Rollins took it more personally than she should have. This seemed to prove that he was more than a coworker to her, and in Season 21’s episode, “At Midnight in Manhattan,” Rollins made this clear when she told Carisi that she was upset with him because of his departure from the unit.

Finally, in Season 22’s “Sightless in a Savage Land,” audiences saw Rollins, Carisi, and Rollins’ girls spend a quiet New Year's together, with the ex-partners snuggled up on the couch by midnight. Later, when Rollins meets up with Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) for a case and explains that her girls are fine because they’re home with Carisi, there’s a pointed silence from Kat, which prompts Rollins to over-explain that he didn’t have anywhere else to go.