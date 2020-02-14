Are Rollins and the New Guy Getting Together and Is This the End of Rollisi?

Season 21 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues with the twists and turns. Following "I Deserve Some Loving Too," viewers were absolutely shocked to see the buds of a possible romance starting to blossom between Detective Amanda Rollins and... someone who is not ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi !

At the end of the tense episode, audiences were dismayed to see Detective Rollins at dinner with fellow police officer, Sergeant Hasim Khaldun.

While the two are enjoying their meal, a victim they just helped comes over to thank them. As she walks away, Rollins momentarily puts her hand on Khaldun's and the two share a suggestive smile.