Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Are Rollins and the New Guy Getting Together and Is This the End of Rollisi?

By

Season 21 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues with the twists and turns. Following "I Deserve Some Loving Too," viewers were absolutely shocked to see the buds of a possible romance starting to blossom between Detective Amanda Rollins and... someone who is not ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi!

At the end of the tense episode, audiences were dismayed to see Detective Rollins at dinner with fellow police officer, Sergeant Hasim Khaldun. 

While the two are enjoying their meal, a victim they just helped comes over to thank them. As she walks away, Rollins momentarily puts her hand on Khaldun's and the two share a suggestive smile.