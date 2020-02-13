In His Third 'SVU' Role, Jeremy Bobb Plays an Amoral Immigration Agent

In "I Deserve Some Loving Too," a man is selling green cards in exchange for sex, and the women that he's targeting are too terrified to report their assaults on the record due to their own immigration statuses.

The unscrupulous immigration agent making demands from these women is none other than actor Jeremy Bobb. If you don't recognize the name, you will surely recognize his face since he's been quite prolific, not just in his career, but also on this crime series. He's already appeared on SVU twice in different roles.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Jeremy Bobb's latest stint on SVU.