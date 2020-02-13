In His Third 'SVU' Role, Jeremy Bobb Plays an Amoral Immigration Agent

In His Third 'SVU' Role, Jeremy Bobb Plays an Amoral Immigration AgentBy Pippa Raga
Another week means another heinous crime for the dedicated detectives at Law & Order: SVU's Manhattan unit.
In "I Deserve Some Loving Too," a man is selling green cards in exchange for sex, and the women that he's targeting are too terrified to report their assaults on the record due to their own immigration statuses.
The unscrupulous immigration agent making demands from these women is none other than actor Jeremy Bobb. If you don't recognize the name, you will surely recognize his face since he's been quite prolific, not just in his career, but also on this crime series. He's already appeared on SVU twice in different roles.
Jeremy Bobb plays an immigration agent in the latest ripped-from-headlines 'SVU' case.
Unfortunately, the type of sexual coercion this episode illustrates isn't at all unheard of within the immigration system. In fact, it's just the latest in SVU's ripped-from-the-headlines cases.
Some years ago, in 2008, a low-level immigration officer in New York was arrested after trying to solicit sexual favors in exchange for approving a woman's green card.
In the Season 21 episode, it's Jeremy Bobb who plays that that role, and it's not at all the first time fans of SVU will have seen him before.
Actually, Jeremy got his start in the New York theater scene and, after being discovered as a great character actor, was quickly brought on to play a couple of nameless extras in the original Law & Order series.
It seems like the 38-year-old made an impression on the show, and was soon called back to appear on SVU, this time in named roles with more developed storylines.
To date, he has appeared in two other episodes of SVU, each time as a different character, as SVU is wont to do.
Jeremy was part of one of the show's strongest episodes, Season 12's "Mask," where he acted alongside the legendary Jeremy Irons. And in Season 14's "Lessons Learned," Jeremy returned for a strong performance as Vincent Morant, the father of a student who is sexually abused by his teacher at school.
Outside of the Dick Wolf franchise, the actor has appeared on Netflix's House of Cards, Jessica Jones and Russian Doll, in addition to other TV series like The Knick, Billions, The Good Wife and Mr. Robot. Jeremy is also set to play Alec Pelley in the new season of HBO's Jason Bateman-produced show, The Outsider.
Outside of TV, Jeremy was also recently in The Kitchen, which follows the story of three mob wives who take over running their husbands' territory in New York City's Hell's Kitchen.
When he's not acting, Jeremy is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, where he posts in equal parts about his upcoming roles and about his hobbies outside of film and TV. He appears to enjoy fishing, hiking, boating, archery, and many other outdoor activities.
Usually accompanying him on these adventures is his girlfriend, Rachel Whitney. Rachel's pretty private online, so there's not a lot of information about her, but the two have been dating since at least 2018, if not longer.
We can't wait to see Jeremy in his third SVU role. New episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
