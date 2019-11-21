We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
vincent-kartheiser-svu-1574371037724.JPG
Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

'Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser Joins 'SVU's Impressive Guest Star Roster



November 21 marks the last Law & Order: Special Victims Unit of the decade, and the fall finale features two special guest stars who are sure to make this episode an intense one.

"Can't Be Held Accountable" will see Nicholas Turturro reprise his role as Detective Frank Bucci, who, now retired from the NYPD, comes to the SVU squad for help when he suspects his two daughters are being groomed by serial predator Steve Getz, played by none other than Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser.