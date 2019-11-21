Nick Turturro Is "So Hyped" to Guest Star in 'Law & Order: SVU's Fall Finale Along With His Cousin

Unfortunately, the approaching holidays also mean our beloved weekday TV shows are coming to a mid-season close. And no fall finale promises to be as exciting or as dramatic as Thursday, November 21's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit .

According to the official synopsis for "Can't Be Held Accountable," a retired detective seeks the help of the SVU squad when he begins to suspect that his daughters are being groomed by a serial predator.

That retired cop, Detective Frank Bucci, played by Nicholas Turturro, is actually a character we met last season.