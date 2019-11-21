We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
nick-turturro-svu-1574367095162.JPG
Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Nick Turturro Is "So Hyped" to Guest Star in 'Law & Order: SVU's Fall Finale Along With His Cousin

By

Unfortunately, the approaching holidays also mean our beloved weekday TV shows are coming to a mid-season close. And no fall finale promises to be as exciting or as dramatic as Thursday, November 21's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

According to the official synopsis for "Can't Be Held Accountable," a retired detective seeks the help of the SVU squad when he begins to suspect that his daughters are being groomed by a serial predator. 

That retired cop, Detective Frank Bucci, played by Nicholas Turturro, is actually a character we met last season.