Why Did Jamie Gray Hyder Leave 'SVU'? There's More to the Story

Leaving SVU wasn’t necessarily Jamie Hyder‘s personal decision. Jamie posted to Twitter on Sept 4., 2021, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” In other words, if it was up to Jamie, she would continue on with the show!

Jamie isn’t the only actor who departed the show in the Season 23 premiere, though, as Demore Barnes was written out at the same time.