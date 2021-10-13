'Chicago P.D.' and 'Law & Order' Are Definitely Connected in Some Key Ways

Dick Wolf is basically a genius when it comes to procedural dramas on primetime TV. Take all of the shows under the One Chicago and Law & Order umbrellas, for example. Both franchises have paved the way for other shows. And fans of both want to know if it's possible that Law & Order and Chicago P.D. take place in the same universe.

Combining both shows at some point wouldn't be the same as crossovers between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, since both Chicago shows are from the same franchise. And it would be pretty different from the original Law & Order spilling into Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

But because both Chicago P.D. and Law & Order are from the same creator and both follow law enforcement, it's hard not to wonder if they're connected.