Who Really Killed [SPOILER] on 'Chicago P.D.'?

When Season 9 of Chicago P.D. premiered, viewers watched as the team continued to search for Roy, with Voight and Upton looking right alongside them. Even when Burgess asked Upton if they caught Roy, she straight up lied and told her no. Even though Voight thinks that Roy will soon be forgotten, but that may not be the case.

In an interview with TVLine about the new season, executive producer Rick Eid talked about Roy's murder and shared, "They are both complicit in the cover-up, and consequences could fall down hard on them both.

It will be interesting to see if Upton can keep this huge secret from her fiancé, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), and what will happen to her and Voight.

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.