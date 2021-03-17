Hana Gibson Is Back on 'FBI: Most Wanted' — Here's Why She Went on Leave

But what happened to Hana, and why was she briefly absent from the team on FBI: Most Wanted?

Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted is well underway, and ahead of the mid-season break, viewers are in for a treat. Special agent and data mining expert Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) is finally coming back to her role after a short hiatus. Fans of this cowboy boot-wearing agent are excited for her return, as it means her time on the show isn't over just yet.

Why was Hana absent from her position on 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

Viewers who are up to date with the show will know that Hana has been absent from her role for a couple of episodes now, leaving the rest of the team to continue with their work without her. But why did Hana take a brief leave? Luckily, Hana's leave wasn't permanent, and she's coming back to the team only a couple of episodes later. Hana was only gone on a brief medical leave. For those who missed it, in Episode 6 of Season 2, the team went on a mission that resulted in her injury.

LaCroix's (Julian McMahon) team was assigned to the kidnapping case of Amelia Cartwright (Lucy Walters) and her daughter, Gracie (Aria Kane), who were being held ransom after Amelia's husband and stepson were shot. They knew they were looking for Rutledge (Michael Maize) and Timmons (Aaron Stanford), assuming they were likely behind the kidnapping and murder.

Before tracking down Timmons and Rutledge, the team posted police officers outside of the home of Linda Carroll (Samantha Steinmetz), Timmons' ex-wife, as they believed she was also being watched. They were right, and the pair made a brief drive by her place.

Secretly, Timmons wasn't in this kidnapping for the money — instead, he turned out to be the father of the daughter he kidnapped and had only gone through with the plan to reunite his family. The entire kidnapping was a set up by Timmons and Amelia to get the husband and stepson out of the way. They had planned to steal from Timmons' ex-wife, though when that didn't work, they murdered Rutledge instead to get away.

The team met Amelia and Timmons at a lake house where the two were initially planning to meet a friend who would provide them with what they needed to get away — but LaCroix and his team were one step ahead. While the crew was trying to arrest Amelia and Timmons, Amelia revealed that she actually planned to run off on her own with her daughter and leave Timmons behind. An altercation broke out, and in it, Hana was shot, leaving her badly wounded.

Luckily, Hana survived the bullet, but she had to take some time to heal before she could return to work. She said she was going home to her parents' house to heal, hence her absence for a bit. But Hana seems to be coming back in Episode 9. Her brief leave from the show was never meant to be permanent, and there was never any indication that her character would be written off, so fans can rest assured that Keisha Castle-Hughes isn't leaving Most Wanted anytime soon.