There's Been a Lot of Changes in 'FBI: Most Wanted' and We Have Mixed Feelings

Although there are changes, we can definitely find comfort in the constant. So let’s go over what’s not changing first — several of our favorite cast members are returning in 2021. Julian McMahon is coming back as Jess LaCroix, the leader of the Fugitive Task Force, and Kellan Lutz is coming back as our favorite Ken Crosby.

In addition, Roxy Sternberg is returning to Season 3 as Sheryll Barnes, the second in command, and Keisha Castle Hughes is back as the Intelligence Analyst Hana Gibson.

But there’s one more returning cast member who’s getting promoted for Season 3: Miguel Gomez, who plays Ivan Ortiz, is coming back as a series regular. He joined the FBI: Most Wanted cast in Season 2 as a recurring character, and we are very pleased that he’s now fully on the force.