There's Been a Lot of Changes in 'FBI: Most Wanted' and We Have Mixed Feelings

There's Been a Lot of Changes in 'FBI: Most Wanted' and We Have Mixed FeelingsBy Jamie Lerner
Sep. 21 2021, Published 9:41 p.m. ET
It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a strange year for television, between weird season timing and delayed filming schedules thanks to COVID-19. For one of CBS’s newer shows, FBI: Most Wanted, its third season is bringing some changes. The cast for the high-intensity thriller is switching it up a bit, and while we’re disappointed in some changes, we’re excited about others.
This year brings a new season of FBI: Most Wanted, and with it, new series regulars. So what exactly are the changes in the 2021 cast, and how will the third season be different from the past seasons?
Most cast members are returning from Season 2 of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ in 2021.
Although there are changes, we can definitely find comfort in the constant. So let’s go over what’s not changing first — several of our favorite cast members are returning in 2021. Julian McMahon is coming back as Jess LaCroix, the leader of the Fugitive Task Force, and Kellan Lutz is coming back as our favorite Ken Crosby.
In addition, Roxy Sternberg is returning to Season 3 as Sheryll Barnes, the second in command, and Keisha Castle Hughes is back as the Intelligence Analyst Hana Gibson.
But there’s one more returning cast member who’s getting promoted for Season 3: Miguel Gomez, who plays Ivan Ortiz, is coming back as a series regular. He joined the FBI: Most Wanted cast in Season 2 as a recurring character, and we are very pleased that he’s now fully on the force.
One big change is a cast member who isn’t returning to ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ in 2021.
Fans of FBI: Most Wanted went wild when Nathaniel Arcand slowly but surely disappeared from the show in Season 2. After missing a couple episodes in Season 2, fans started to realize that he might not be back on the show at all.
And unfortunately, the rumors were correct. In a June Instagram post, Nathaniel wrote, “Moving On. Moving Forward. Don’t Look Back #movingon #movingforward #dontlookback #clintonskye Must Say Bye. Bye,” confirming his exit from FBI: Most Wanted.
Nathaniel played Clinton Skye, another agent and LaCroix’s brother-in-law. He was even in the backdoor pilot for FBI: Most Wanted, so fans thought he’d be in it for the long haul. But between different projects and the changing film schedule with COVID-19, Nathaniel couldn’t make it work anymore.
There’s another more exciting cast change in 2021 for ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’
Even though we’re losing a favorite, we’re gaining a new cast member who could be a new favorite! Alexa Davalos is joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted this year as a series regular, and we hope that she’ll be sticking around. She’s playing another agent joining LaCroix’s team, Kristin Gaines.
Before joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted, Alexa played Juliana Crain in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, so fans might be familiar with her from that. She’s also been on our screens since 2002, with a small role in Judd Apatow’s Undeclared and a three-episode arc in Angel as Gwen Raiden.
She’s also well-known for playing Kyra in the 2004 film The Chronicles of Riddick. So while Alexa has been in tons of sci-fi projects, we can’t wait to see her in a new type of thriller.
FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.