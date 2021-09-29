Kristin Gaines on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Is Quickly Becoming a Fan Favorite

The fall TV season is back in full swing. After a strange 2020 year, this one is already aiming to be one of the best for the return of our favorite shows. For example, CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted , heading into it’s third season, is introducing some new characters.

Yes, we have to say “goodbye” to some favorite characters, but Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) is already gearing up to be a fan favorite. But where have we seen her before?

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ welcomes new character Kristin Gaines.

Fans are thrilled the new season is back on the air, and they were ready to welcome the high-intensity thriller back to their weekly schedule. However, while some are upset to see favorite characters leaving, there are some changes they’re excited about too. And one of those exciting changes is the addition of Alexa Davalos, who is playing Kristin Gaines. Kristin is a new agent joining team Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), who is the leader of the Fugitive Task Force.

It's official! Introducing our newest addition to the Fugitive Task Force: Kristin Gaines. Join us TONIGHT for an all NEW #FBIMostWanted as the team heads to D.C. to find their next fugitive. See you at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/Hj766S7pB7 — FBI: Most Wanted (@MostWantedCBS) September 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

While it’s not clear yet what Kristin’s official title is in the squad, there’s a high chance she’s joining the team to replace Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) or Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz). And the new cast member is gearing up to be a quick favorite with fans taking to social media to share their excitement.

Kristin officially makes her debut on the team in the Sept. 28, 2021, episode titled “Patriots.” The official episode synopsis reads, “New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team; they head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”

And fans are already thrilled. “One episode in, and I already love Alexa Davalos' Kristin Gaines,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Welcome to the FTF, Agent Gaines!” another tweeted. “Loving her already, Gaines doesn’t mess around!” added someone else. “Kristin Gaines is awesome,” added another fan of the show.

As the season progresses and fans get to know Agent Gaines more, we’re convinced she’s just going to be even more popular. For some fans, the fact that actor Alexa Davalos is joining the cast is enough for them to tune in. “Adore Alexa Davalos,” someone else tweeted. “So happy that she’s part of the #FBIFam now." “I really like Gaines. Alexa Davalos is a great addition to the cast,” shared another.

