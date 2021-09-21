'FBI: International' Star Luke Kleintank Seems to Have a New Girlfriend

'FBI: International' Star Luke Kleintank Seems to Have a New GirlfriendBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 21 2021, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Soap opera alum Luke Kleintank was previously best known for his role in the daytime soap The Young and the Restless, but the actor has since moved on to more primetime programming. Luke had a starring role on the Amazon Prime original series The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake, following his recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Travis Hobbs.
Now, you'll be able to watch him in the new TV series FBI: International as the lead investigator, Scott Forrester.
CBS's latest FBI spinoff follows a new cast of agents as they take on missions internationally, working to keep America safe from threats across the globe.
The show also features Jordan Belfi, Alex Brock, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Alana De La Garza, and Heida Reed in leading roles.
FBI: International is Luke's introduction to the FBI television franchise, and viewers want to know more about his life outside of the show, like whether he has a wife or any children.
Who is Luke Kleintank engaged to?
Unfortunately, Luke's social media accounts do not include much about his personal life, which he seems to keep very private.
In 2016, there were rumors that he was dating his The Man in the High Castle co-star, Alexa Davalos, after photos of them looking cozy on the red carpet surfaced, but neither of them ever commented publicly about a romantic relationship.
In December 2018, Luke reportedly became engaged to Christina Vignaud, the daughter of Argentinean ambassador Juan Carlos Vignaud. It's unclear how the two met or how long they had been dating before he popped the question, but Luke has not shared any details about his wedding, meaning it's possible the pair split before making it down the aisle. Christina is also not present on any of his social media accounts.
Recently, Luke shared a series of photos of himself on vacation at Paradise Beach Nevis with a woman named Caitlin Austin. It appears the two are romantically linked, though Caitlin's Instagram is set to private. She does not seem to be a public figure, so it's unclear how they met or how long they've been together.
Does Luke Kleintank have any children?
Luke does not have any biological children of his own, but he does have a myriad of nieces and nephews who he celebrates on his Instagram page.
In 2018, Luke celebrated becoming an uncle for the tenth time by sharing a photo of the newest addition to his family.
"Sleepy time. Me and the new addition to my family my little niece. #10," he captioned the post.
Between his selfies from set and other promotional materials for his projects, Luke shares snaps of his nieces and nephews, though he does not share their names or other details, likely to protect their privacy.
Luke has also not spoken publicly about any plans to start a family of his own, so it is currently unclear if he and his current girlfriend want to have kids anytime soon.