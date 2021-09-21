'FBI: International' Star Luke Kleintank Seems to Have a New Girlfriend

Soap opera alum Luke Kleintank was previously best known for his role in the daytime soap The Young and the Restless, but the actor has since moved on to more primetime programming. Luke had a starring role on the Amazon Prime original series The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake, following his recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Travis Hobbs.

Now, you'll be able to watch him in the new TV series FBI: International as the lead investigator, Scott Forrester.