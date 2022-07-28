Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max
A Text From "'A' in 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'
Source: HBO Max

'Original Sin' Star Says 'Pretty Little Liars' Fans Can Find Easter Eggs in New Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Kori Williams - Author
By

Jul. 28 2022, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Over the years, there have been a couple of Pretty Little Liars spinoffs. The Perfectionists and Ravenswood were both new takes on characters from the original show but neither of them lasted beyond the first season. Now, we're getting another look at the PLL universe with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Article continues below advertisement

This show will feature a new set of besties a.k.a. Liars in a completely different town as they struggle through a battle with their own "A." All these similarities beg the question: how is the new show connected to the OG? Do they just share the same name or are they part of the same universe?

Distractify spoke exclusively with Original Sin star Elena Goode who opened up about the connection between the two shows.

Elena Goode
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

So, is 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' connected to 'Pretty Little Liars'?

Is Original Sin related in any way to the first Pretty Little Liars? Yes and no.

Elena — who stars in Original Sin as Marjorie Olivar aka Noa's (one of the Liars') mom — helped us understand exactly how the two shows are connected.

"[Original Sin] falls into the world, it's under the umbrella, and yet it's its own universe," she said in an interview with Distractify.

"So you're going to see some really great little Easter eggs and the fans are going to notice them for sure," she continued. "There's going to be some interesting callbacks, certain places may be referenced."

For now, it's not clear how the original PLL will show up in Original Sin, but the two are set in different towns miles apart.

Article continues below advertisement

The first PLL is set in the fictional town of Rosewood, PA. Original Sin is set in a new town called Millwood in the same state. So it's definitely close enough for the girls of this new show to take us down a trip on memory lane.

Article continues below advertisement

Millwood helps 'Original Sin' stand out from 'PLL.'

In PLL, the Liars dealt with some interesting characters, to say the least. But none of that had to do with Rosewood itself. They just happened to live in a small town where residents had all kinds of secrets. But in Original Sin, things are somewhat different.

Although Original Sin takes place in present-day Millwood, it's set 20 years after some pretty serious events that had a huge impact on the town. Now, this set of Liars will have to deal with the consequences of all of that and more. Millwood itself is more than just a backdrop. It's part of the plotline in a way Rosewood wasn't.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, Millwood has been described as a blue-collar town. This wasn't the case in Rosewood. From what we know about the families in the OG show, they had more white-collar professions. Both of Aria's parents, for example, went into teaching. Hannah's mom worked at a bank for part of the show's timeline, and Alison's dad was a real estate agent. But because Millwood is more about manual labor, that could mean a different kind of trouble.

Catch new episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin streaming every Thursday on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Killed Wilden on 'Pretty Little Liars?' It's Not Who You Think It Is

These Are the Locations Where 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Was Filmed

Elena Goode Reveals 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Will Leave Fans Wanting More (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest HBO Max News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.