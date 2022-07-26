These Are the Locations Where 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Was Filmed
The latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, offers a glimpse into the jaw-dropping shenanigans of five brand new girls, who, of course, have juicy secrets to hide. Comprising 10 episodes, the spinoff captures the quickly escalating tensions between the students of Millwood High School. Where's the real-life equivalent of the high school? Where was Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin filmed?
Here's what you should know about the 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' filming locations.
Pretty Little Liars, the original TV series spanning seven seasons, is set in Rosewood, Penn. The spinoffs took a creative departure from the original, transporting viewers to locations like the fictive town of Ravenswood, Beacon Height, Ore. (Beacon Height, Wash., in the book), and other places. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes us to Millwood, a town with a bone-chilling history.
The new protagonists have a daunting task to face. They have to erase the long-lasting impacts of their parents' wrongdoing or risk getting into even more trouble. Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabitha (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Faran (Zaria), and Minnie (Malia Pyles) have to stand up against the assailant (aka: "A"), should they wish to continue enjoying the luxuries their everyday lives can afford.
According to IMDb, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was filmed in locations across the state of New York. Saugerties, a village in Ulster County, and Hudson, the county seat of Columbia County, can both be spotted in the background of certain scenes. Filming took place between August 2021 and May 2022.
Here's what you should know about the plot, cast, and release date.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa signed on to the project before HBO Max announced its decision to put in a series order for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in September 2020. In addition to his work on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Roberto is likely preparing for Season 7 (the last-ever season) of Riverdale. Riverdale is slated for a mid-season return in 2023. He is also working on a forthcoming TV series, The Shelley Society.
The cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin also includes emerging actors like Kristian Mosley, Jadyn Coutte and A-listers like Alexander Chaplin, the star of Silicon Valley and Spin City, and Carson Rowland, who has appeared in American Housewife, I Am Frankie, and Tweet: The Series.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin tells the story of high schoolers who have to grapple with their complicated parental legacy while also handling the problems innate to teenage life and adulthood. Imogen, one of the main characters, will have to uncover the details of the mystery while carrying a baby.
The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin arrive on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022.