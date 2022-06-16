'Pretty Little Liars' Is Getting a New Spinoff — Here's How It Connects to the OG Show

To be fair, the original Pretty Little Liars did explain that the reasons that the "A's" did what they did were because of more than just mental health diagnoses. They were also abandoned and basically forgotten about, which made them vengeful. But it may be understandable that the creators of this spinoff will want to avoid perpetuating these kinds of stereotypes.

You can watch the original Pretty Little Liars series on HBO Max and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin starting July 28,2022.